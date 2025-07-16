How to Safeguard Your Deposits and Withdrawals from Address Tampering





Recently, there have been frequent incidents of user deposit/withdrawal address tampering. This may occur due to users' computers being infected with Trojan viruses by malicious individuals, or users downloading and using browsers that have been maliciously modified, as well as installing malicious browser plugins. Another potential reason is users downloading MEXC software and third-party chat software from non-official channels. To assist users in preventing these risks, we have compiled some practical tips for checking and prevention. We strongly advise users to remain vigilant, enhance security precautions, and ensure the safety of their deposit/withdrawal operations.









User A received a transfer address from User B via Telegram. However, when User A copied and pasted the address onto the withdrawal page, they discovered that it did not match the address User B had sent them.

















The inconsistent copied and pasted address suggests that the operating system clipboard has been hijacked and tampered with, indicating a possible infection of the system with a Trojan virus.









In your operating system, copy the test address, then paste it into Notepad or other software. Compare the copied address with the target address. If they do not match, it indicates that your clipboard has been globally hijacked.









1.3.1 If you find that copying and pasting addresses on your device is consistently being hijacked, there is a high probability that your device has virus software installed. You need to promptly install antivirus software and scan for viruses. Additionally, you should update your system and install system security updates in a timely manner.





1.3.2 If the above steps do not resolve your issue, you may need to perform a system reinstall. Please note that reinstalling the system will result in the loss of all your data. Kindly proceed with caution. We recommend visiting an official offline service center for system reinstallation.









Regularly update your device's operating system (iOS / Android / Windows / macOS), promptly install system security patches, keep your browser version up to date, install antivirus software, and regularly scan for viruses.









User A manually entered the transfer address on the withdrawal page, then clicked to submit. However, on the secondary confirmation page that appeared, they noticed that the address was different from the one they had just entered.













The address on the secondary confirmation page is not the one you entered because the browser page has been hijacked. Malicious browser software or browser plugins have been monitoring your input content and secretly replacing it.









When withdrawing from the MEXC platform on your browser, a secondary address confirmation is always performed. Please carefully verify if the confirmed address matches the intended address. If they do not match, it indicates that your browser interface has been hijacked. You can also test this by using a search engine. Enter the test withdrawal address into the search engine and click to search. Check if the address displayed on the search results page matches the test withdrawal address. If they do not match, your browser interface has been hijacked.









If you suspect that the hijacking issue exists only within the browser, there is a high probability that your browser has malicious plugins installed, or you have downloaded a non-official browser. If you downloaded the browser from an official channel, uninstall any suspicious plugins. If you are uncertain about the safety of any plugins, uninstall all of them. If you did not download the browser from an official channel, uninstall the browser and download it from an official source.









When using different browsers, exercise caution when installing third-party plugins, and avoid installing unreliable plugins from non-official sources.









User A, using version XX of Telegram, received a message from User B. User B requested a deposit of USDT from User A and provided a deposit address. User A proceeded to make the deposit to the provided address, but User B did not receive the transfer after a long wait. Upon comparing the addresses, they discovered that the address sent by User B did not match the one received by User A.













The received address does not match the one sent address because a pirated version of Telegram was monitoring the information and altering it.









In the chat app, send an address to a friend and compare it with the address received on their device. If they do not match, it indicates that the conversation has been hijacked.









If you suspect that a third-party chat application has been hijacked, please uninstall the software and download the application from the official Telegram website.













Use third-party chat tools downloaded from official channelsand avoid downloading cracked versions, specific language versions, etc., from third-party platforms.









User A downloaded the MEXC App via a cloud drive or other means, signed up for an account, and generated a deposit address, intending to make a USDT deposit. However, after making the deposit, they noticed that the funds had not arrived. Upon contacting official customer service to verify the situation, User A discovered that the address in their screenshot did not match the address generated by the platform for User A.













The address page on the official MEXC App clearly displays "Deposit Address Security Verification" and shows the contract address.









Check whether the installed MEXC App was downloaded from the official MEXC website ( https://www.mexc.com/download ), Google Play ( https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mexcpro.client ), or Apple Store ( https://apps.apple.com/app/mexc-buy-sell-bitcoin/id1605393003 ).









uninstall the software and visit the official MEXC website ( If it is determined that the installed MEXC software was downloaded from a non-official source, pleaseand visit the official MEXC website ( https://www.mexc.com/download ) to download the latest version of the app.













Download the latest version of the app from the official MEXC website ( https://www.mexc.com/download ).









With the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies, nefarious individuals are constantly devising new methods of stealing funds, resulting in frequent incidents of theft. Therefore, implementing meticulous security measures to protect account safety has become particularly urgent. This article discusses four case studies and their preventative methods, but it is important to note that preventive measures extend beyond these examples. Users can adopt various precautions based on their individual circumstances and requirements. As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, continuously enhancing security measures is crucial to staying ahead of malicious actors.