SAFE

Safe includes a full stack of account abstraction infrastructure and the industry-standard multi-sig wallet. The project is focused on making every Ethereum account a smart account and enabling new use cases like AI, Staking, Gaming, SocialFi, DeFi, and Payments to flourish with gasless transactions, easy face-ID like logins, onramps, recovery, and more.

NameSAFE

RankNo.261

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1,50%

Circulation Supply660 531 994

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.6605%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.7927473956184823,2024-04-23

Lowest Price0.19083560535336538,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.