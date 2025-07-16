Margins & PNL Calculations





MEXC offers two types of futures trading: USDT-M futures (forward contracts) and Coin-M futures (inverse contracts). While their calculation principles are similar, there are some differences. Below, this article will provide specific examples and explanations. Please note: the following calculations eschew extremely complex logic in favor of clarity and brevity for margin calculation.









In MEXC perpetual futures, a certain amount of margin is required for opening a position. In the process of margin trading, it is crucial to pay attention to the following points:









The minimum amount of margin required to open a position. Additionally, the initial margin rate (position value / position margin) also reflects your leverage multiplier.









The minimum margin requirement to maintain a position. Falling below this ratio will trigger liquidation or partial liquidation.









The total assets that must be frozen in order to open a position, including the initial margin and possible trading fees.









In perpetual futures, margin refers to the order cost required to open a position. The actual trading fee or rebate is ultimately determined by the manner in which the order (type) is executed. ( A maker is a liquidity provider, while a taker is a liquidity consumer .)









Margin Amount = Average Entry Price x Opening Quantity x Futures Size / Leverage Multiplier









Margin Amount = Opening Quantity x Futures Size / (Leverage Multiplier x Average Entry Price)









USDT-M Futures:





If you use 200x leverage and submit a limit order for 10,000 BTC/USDT contracts at a price of 50,000 USDT/BTC, and the futures size is 0.0001 BTC per contract:





Your margin amount = (10,000 contracts x 0.0001 BTC/contract x 50,000 USDT/BTC) / 200x leverage = 250 USDT





Coin-M Futures:





If you use 125x leverage and submit a limit order for 100 BTC/USD contracts at a price of 50,000 USD/BTC, and the futures size is 100 USD per contract:





Your margin amount = 100 contracts x 100 USD / (50,000 USD/BTC x 125x leverage) = 0.0016 BTC









Your profit and loss (PNL) are influenced by three factors: trading fees, funding fees (income or expenditure), and PNL from closing positions.









As a liquidity consumer or taker, you will incur a fee calculated as Position Value x Taker Fee Rate.





As a liquidity provider or maker, you will incur a fee calculated as Position Value x Maker Fee Rate.









Depending on the funding rate (positive or negative) and the direction (long or short) of your position, you will either receive or incur funding fees.





Funding Fee = Funding Rate x Position Value.





Position Value = Position Quantity (Tokens) x Fair Price.













USDT-M Futures:





For long positions: (Close Price - Average Entry Price) x Position Quantity x Size





For short positions: (Average Entry Price - Close Price) x Position Quantity x Size





Coin-M Futures:





For long positions: (1 / Average Entry Price - 1 / Average Close Price) x Position Quantity x Size





For short positions: (1 / Average Close Price - 1 / Average Entry Price) x Position Quantity x Size









USDT-M Futures:





For long positions: (Fair Price - Average Entry Price) x Position Quantity x Size





For short positions: (Average Entry Price - Fair Price) x Position Quantity x Size





Coin-M Futures:





For long positions: (1 / Average Entry Price - 1 / Fair Price) x Position Quantity x Size





For short positions: (1 / Fair Price - 1 / Average Entry Price) x Position Quantity x Size









Using USDT-M Futures as an Example:





If you, as a taker, open a long position of 10,000 contracts in the BTC/USDT perpetual futures at a price of 50,000 USDT/BTC:





With Taker Fee Rate = 0.02%, Maker Fee Rate = 0.00%, Funding Rate = -0.025%, and the current market price = 50,000 USDT/BTC, you will incur a trading fee calculated as follows:





50,000 USDT/BTC x 10,000 contracts x 0.0001 BTC/contract x 0.02% = 10 USDT





When the funding rate is negative, you will receive a funding fee calculated as follows:





50,000 USDT/BTC x 10,000 contracts x 0.0001 BTC/contract x (-0.025%) = -12.5 USDT (the funding fee to be received)





Suppose you, as a maker, close 10,000 contracts at a price of 60,000 USDT/BTC:





Closing PNL = (60,000 USDT/BTC - 50,000 USDT/BTC) x 10,000 contracts x 0.0001 BTC/contract = 10,000 USDT





Closing Fee = 60,000 USDT/BTC x 10,000 contracts x 0.0001 BTC/contract x 0.00% = 0 USDT





So, in this scenario, your total realized PNL is calculated as follows:





= Closing PNL - Funding Fee - Taker Fee - Maker Fee





= 10,000 USDT -（- 12.5 USDT）- 10 USDT - 0 USDT





= 10,002.5 USDT









When settling the funding rate, the position value is calculated based on the current fair price.





The calculation results are for reference only, and specific situations should be based on the rules of MEXC futures products.





Tutorials and guides may vary across different operating systems. Please refer to your actual operating system for accurate information.