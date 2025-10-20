Quickly view your profit and loss information in MEXC futures trading and fully grasp your trading results





Profit and loss analysis of futures trading refers to the process in which users evaluate and analyze profits and losses in the process of futures trading . Through profit and loss analysis of futures trading, in order to better understand and evaluate the risks and potential returns of trading, and then objectively analyze the trading process in a certain period of the past, summarize the experience in the trading process, continuously improve their trading system, improve the winning rate of trading, and obtain the maximum profit in the futures trading process.









By checking your profit and loss information in MEXC futures trading, you can have the most intuitive understanding of your trading profits during the selected period, which helps to objectively evaluate your futures trading performance.





MEXC futures trading products provide a complete way to view your own futures trading profit and loss information. Whether you are a mobile device user or a computer device user, you can easily and quickly view your profit and loss information in MEXC futures trading. The specific operation method is explained in detail below.





By regularly reviewing their profit and loss data in MEXC futures trading, not only can it help evaluate personal trading performance, but it can also optimize trading strategies, improve capital management abilities, and help users gain a deeper understanding of the market and their own trading style. By regularly analyzing these records, users can continuously adjust their strategies and increase the possibility of long-term profitability.









Threat and risk assessment : By considering price volatility, market liquidity, and other relevant factors, the user's risk level for specific futures trading can be determined. This helps users develop risk management strategies, including setting stop-loss prices and allocating funds reasonably.





Decision support : By understanding potential profits and losses, users can make more informed decisions, including selecting appropriate entry and exit timing, setting take profit and stop loss levels, and adjusting positioning size.





Trading strategy optimization : By reviewing historical data and evaluating different trading schemes, users can improve trading strategies based on past performance and market trends to improve profitability and risk control.





Profit and loss management : By analyzing different profit and loss scenarios, users can set reasonable profit targets and risk limits to ensure that trading strategies remain profitable in the long run.













Currently, there are two ways to access the futures trading profit and loss analysis page on the web.









Click on the blue font "Profit and Loss Analysis" in the lower right corner of the trading page to go to the profit and loss analysis page of futures trading and view the profit and loss data.





You can also click on "Contracts" in the "Wallets" section on the homepage of the official website. Click on the ">" symbol on the right side of today's profit and loss on the contract asset page to enter the profit and loss analysis page of futures trading and view the profit and loss data.









Open the MEXC App and log in to your account. Select "Assets" in the lower right corner, select "Contracts" on the asset page, and click on the blue font "Profit and Loss Analysis" to go to the profit and loss analysis page of futures trading and view the profit and loss data.





Currently, futures trading profit and loss data can only be exported from the web.





Click the "Export" button in the upper right corner of the futures trading profit and loss page on the web. In the "Export Profit and Loss Analysis" pop-up window, select "Contract Type", "Trading Pair", "Time Period", and "Whether to Include Unrealized Profit and Loss". Select "Export Format" as Excel or PDF, and click "Export" after completion.





Futures trading profit and loss data can currently be exported for the longest time range of the last 360 days. There is no limit on the number of exports. You need to complete the last export before you can export the next data.













Understand profitability : View the profit and loss of each trade to understand the trend of overall profit or loss.

Identify advantageous trades : Analyze profitable trades to find out which strategies, time periods, or market conditions perform better.

Identify problematic trades : By analyzing losing trades, identify common mistakes or areas that need improvement (such as overtrading, incorrect stop loss settings, etc.).









Analyze historical data : Through profit and loss analysis records, effective trading strategies can be summarized (for example: certain leverage multiples, certain currencies may be more suitable for the current market).

Adjust risk management : Understand which trades have led to larger losses, optimize stop loss and positioning management strategies, and reduce future risks.

Test new strategy : Test the effectiveness of the new strategy in the record and see if it can continue to bring benefits.









Monitor fund growth or loss : Through profit and loss analysis records, you can clearly track the changes in account assets and understand the efficiency of fund use.

Control trading frequency : If frequent trading leads to a decrease in profits, profit and loss analysis can help users realize this problem and adjust trading frequency appropriately.

Evaluate leverage usage : Records can help users analyze the risks and benefits of using different leverage multiples, and optimize leverage selection.









Market condition analysis : Combining profit and loss records, analyzing the trading results under different market conditions (such as oscillation, unilateral trend), and identifying the most suitable trading environment for yourself.

Trading style evaluation : Through profit and loss analysis, you can determine whether you are more suitable for short-term trading, intraday trading or long-term positions.









Set goals : Set realistic trading goals based on profit and loss records (such as monthly return, maximum loss limit).

Avoid repeating mistakes : By recording and analyzing past trading mistakes (such as premature position squaring or failure to stop loss in time), specific improvement plans can be developed to reduce the occurrence of similar mistakes in the future.

Continuous optimization : Regularly review profit and loss records, monitor the effectiveness of improvement measures, and continuously optimize trading habits and strategies.









Enhance confidence : By analyzing profit records, encourage users to adhere to effective trading strategies and enhance trading confidence.





Control emotions : Recording long-term trading results can help users overcome anxiety or impulses caused by short-term losses and stay calm.





