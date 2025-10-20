Profit and loss analysis of futures trading refers to the process in which users evaluate and analyze profits and losses in the process of futures trading . Through profit and loss analysis ofProfit and loss analysis of futures trading refers to the process in which users evaluate and analyze profits and losses in the process of futures trading . Through profit and loss analysis of
Learn/Beginner's Guides/Futures/Quickly vie...ing results

Quickly view your profit and loss information in MEXC futures trading and fully grasp your trading results

Oct 20, 2025MEXC
0m
Share to
#Basic#Futures#Beginners
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1661-4.43%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003132+0.51%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000632-5.41%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.004804-11.02%
Belong
LONG$0.0545+9.00%



Profit and loss analysis of futures trading refers to the process in which users evaluate and analyze profits and losses in the process of futures trading . Through profit and loss analysis of futures trading, in order to better understand and evaluate the risks and potential returns of trading, and then objectively analyze the trading process in a certain period of the past, summarize the experience in the trading process, continuously improve their trading system, improve the winning rate of trading, and obtain the maximum profit in the futures trading process.

Abstract of this article:


By checking your profit and loss information in MEXC futures trading, you can have the most intuitive understanding of your trading profits during the selected period, which helps to objectively evaluate your futures trading performance.

MEXC futures trading products provide a complete way to view your own futures trading profit and loss information. Whether you are a mobile device user or a computer device user, you can easily and quickly view your profit and loss information in MEXC futures trading. The specific operation method is explained in detail below.

By regularly reviewing their profit and loss data in MEXC futures trading, not only can it help evaluate personal trading performance, but it can also optimize trading strategies, improve capital management abilities, and help users gain a deeper understanding of the market and their own trading style. By regularly analyzing these records, users can continuously adjust their strategies and increase the possibility of long-term profitability.

1. Profit and loss analysis of futures trading


Threat and risk assessment : By considering price volatility, market liquidity, and other relevant factors, the user's risk level for specific futures trading can be determined. This helps users develop risk management strategies, including setting stop-loss prices and allocating funds reasonably.

Decision support : By understanding potential profits and losses, users can make more informed decisions, including selecting appropriate entry and exit timing, setting take profit and stop loss levels, and adjusting positioning size.

Trading strategy optimization : By reviewing historical data and evaluating different trading schemes, users can improve trading strategies based on past performance and market trends to improve profitability and risk control.

Profit and loss management : By analyzing different profit and loss scenarios, users can set reasonable profit targets and risk limits to ensure that trading strategies remain profitable in the long run.

2. How to view futures trading profit and loss analysis data in MEXC


2.1 Ways to view profit and loss data of futures trading on the Web


Currently, there are two ways to access the futures trading profit and loss analysis page on the web.

Open the MEXC official website and log in to the account, select [ USDT-M Futures] or [ Coin-M Futures] in the top [futures trading] to go to the trading page.

Click on the blue font "Profit and Loss Analysis" in the lower right corner of the trading page to go to the profit and loss analysis page of futures trading and view the profit and loss data.

You can also click on "Contracts" in the "Wallets" section on the homepage of the official website. Click on the ">" symbol on the right side of today's profit and loss on the contract asset page to enter the profit and loss analysis page of futures trading and view the profit and loss data.

2.2 Ways to view profit and loss data of futures trading on the App


Open the MEXC App and log in to your account. Select "Assets" in the lower right corner, select "Contracts" on the asset page, and click on the blue font "Profit and Loss Analysis" to go to the profit and loss analysis page of futures trading and view the profit and loss data.

*BTN-Start Your Futures Trading Journey Today&BTNURL=https://www.mexc.com/futures/BTC_USDT *

3. How to export futures trading profit and loss analysis


Currently, futures trading profit and loss data can only be exported from the web.

Click the "Export" button in the upper right corner of the futures trading profit and loss page on the web. In the "Export Profit and Loss Analysis" pop-up window, select "Contract Type", "Trading Pair", "Time Period", and "Whether to Include Unrealized Profit and Loss". Select "Export Format" as Excel or PDF, and click "Export" after completion.

Futures trading profit and loss data can currently be exported for the longest time range of the last 360 days. There is no limit on the number of exports. You need to complete the last export before you can export the next data.

4. What are the uses of regularly checking the profit and loss analysis data of MEXC futures transactions?


4.1 Evaluate trading performance


  • Understand profitability : View the profit and loss of each trade to understand the trend of overall profit or loss.
  • Identify advantageous trades : Analyze profitable trades to find out which strategies, time periods, or market conditions perform better.
  • Identify problematic trades : By analyzing losing trades, identify common mistakes or areas that need improvement (such as overtrading, incorrect stop loss settings, etc.).

4.2 Optimize trading strategies


  • Analyze historical data : Through profit and loss analysis records, effective trading strategies can be summarized (for example: certain leverage multiples, certain currencies may be more suitable for the current market).
  • Adjust risk management : Understand which trades have led to larger losses, optimize stop loss and positioning management strategies, and reduce future risks.
  • Test new strategy : Test the effectiveness of the new strategy in the record and see if it can continue to bring benefits.

4.3 Improve fund management capabilities


  • Monitor fund growth or loss : Through profit and loss analysis records, you can clearly track the changes in account assets and understand the efficiency of fund use.
  • Control trading frequency : If frequent trading leads to a decrease in profits, profit and loss analysis can help users realize this problem and adjust trading frequency appropriately.
  • Evaluate leverage usage : Records can help users analyze the risks and benefits of using different leverage multiples, and optimize leverage selection.

4.4 Understanding the market and your own trading style


  • Market condition analysis : Combining profit and loss records, analyzing the trading results under different market conditions (such as oscillation, unilateral trend), and identifying the most suitable trading environment for yourself.
  • Trading style evaluation : Through profit and loss analysis, you can determine whether you are more suitable for short-term trading, intraday trading or long-term positions.

4.5 Help develop improvement plans


  • Set goals : Set realistic trading goals based on profit and loss records (such as monthly return, maximum loss limit).
  • Avoid repeating mistakes : By recording and analyzing past trading mistakes (such as premature position squaring or failure to stop loss in time), specific improvement plans can be developed to reduce the occurrence of similar mistakes in the future.
  • Continuous optimization : Regularly review profit and loss records, monitor the effectiveness of improvement measures, and continuously optimize trading habits and strategies.

4.6 Improve psychological quality


  • Enhance confidence : By analyzing profit records, encourage users to adhere to effective trading strategies and enhance trading confidence.

  • Control emotions : Recording long-term trading results can help users overcome anxiety or impulses caused by short-term losses and stay calm.

*BTN-Start Your Futures Trading Journey Today&BTNURL=https://www.mexc.com/futures/BTC_USDT *

Recommended reading:



Currently, MEXC platform has launched a 0 fee activity . By participating in this activity, users can significantly reduce transaction costs and truly achieve the goal of "saving more, trading more, and earning more". On the MEXC platform, you can not only enjoy low-cost transactions with this activity, but also keep up with market trends, keenly capture every fleeting investment opportunity, and start a journey of wealth appreciation.

Disclaimer: This material does not provide advice on investment, taxation, law, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it advice on buying, selling, or holding any assets. MEXC Novice Academy provides information for reference only and does not constitute any investment advice. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment behaviors of users are not related to this site.

Popular Articles

Is Ethereum a Good Investment? Complete Analysis & Expert Guide

Is Ethereum a Good Investment? Complete Analysis & Expert Guide

Ethereum just surged 50% in July 2025, climbing past $3,800 and catching the attention of investors worldwide. If you’re wondering whether Ethereum is worth your investment dollars right now, you’re n

What is Aria Protocol(ARIAIP)? A Complete Guide to the First Web3 Protocol Tokenizing Music IP Rights

What is Aria Protocol(ARIAIP)? A Complete Guide to the First Web3 Protocol Tokenizing Music IP Rights

TL;DR1）Aria Protocol transforms music copyrights into tradable tokens, democratizing access to IP assets previously reserved for institutional investors.2）Aria Protocol has raised $10.95 million with

Ethereum vs Bitcoin, Solana, Cardano, Polkadot, XRP, Litecoin, WETH : Complete Cryptocurrency Comparison Guide

Ethereum vs Bitcoin, Solana, Cardano, Polkadot, XRP, Litecoin, WETH : Complete Cryptocurrency Comparison Guide

Choosing between Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies can feel overwhelming. With Bitcoin hitting $119,469 and Ethereum trading at $4,273, investors are asking which digital asset offers the best oppor

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

Related Articles

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

How to Trade Stock Futures on MEXC

How to Trade Stock Futures on MEXC

Crypto-Based Stock Futures are financial derivatives that integrate U.S. equities (stocks of publicly listed U.S. companies) with the cryptocurrency market through Futures-based trading. These instrum

FAQ on Liquidation for Futures Trading

FAQ on Liquidation for Futures Trading

1. What Is Liquidation?Liquidation, also referred to as forced closure or margin call, occurs when the platform automatically closes a user's position. On MEXC, the maintenance margin rate (MMR) is th

How to Use MEXC Limit Convert

How to Use MEXC Limit Convert

The Limit Convert feature allows users to exchange assets at a preset price. When the market price reaches or exceeds your set limit, the system will automatically execute the trade, letting you compl

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus