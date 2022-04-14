GAIN

Griffin AI is the fastest-growing no-code agent builder for DeFi, powering more than 15,000 live agents. Its key differentiator is simple: agents that actually work—like the Transaction Execution Agent (TEA), which executes swaps and yield strategies seamlessly across major chains and wallets. Built and run by a star engineering team led by Oliver Feldmeier, who founded one of Europe’s first regulated digital asset exchanges and took it public in a $100M NASDAQ IPO, Griffin AI combines proven leadership with deep technical execution. The project is addressing a $1 trillion DeFi market, where 95% of projects lack AI capabilities, by delivering superintelligent agents that operate directly on-chain. Griffin AI agents are already integrated with and trusted by BNB Chain, NEAR Protocol, Cardano Foundation, Arbitrum, 1inch, Uniswap, and Bithumb’s Burrito Wallet, with more tier-one projects joining the ecosystem. At the core of this future is $GAIN, Griffin AI’s native token—the gas of agentic DeFi and one of the biggest opportunities in crypto today.

