What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?









MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or use their tokens at any time while still earning rewards.









Hold and Earn supports two participation methods:

Manual enrollment: Click Enroll on the Hold and Earn page for the selected product. Once enrolled, you'll start earning interest.

Automatic enrollment: Simply meet the minimum holding requirement for the product, and interest will accrue automatically.









Earn, click Hold and Earn to access the event page. Open the MEXC homepage and log in. Under, clickto access the event page.









Scroll down the page to All Products to see the tokens currently participating in the program. If you hold these assets in your Spot account and meet the participation requirements, you will earn interest daily.









Participation requirements may vary across different Spot tokens. Please refer to the information displayed on the page.









On the Hold and Earn page, click My Holdings to view detailed interest distribution records.









Go to Hold and Earn









1) Open the MEXC App and tap More on the home page.

2) Under Assets, select Earn.

3) Once on the Earn page, tap Hold and Earn.

4) Participation requirements may vary by token. Please refer to the information displayed on the page.

5) Tap My Holdings to view detailed interest distribution records.













Interest in Hold and Earn is calculated based on the minimum daily holdings of supported tokens in your Spot account. Interest accrual begins at the start of the day.





Interest will be distributed daily to your Spot account. Due to network delays, system settlement, or other unforeseen issues, distribution may sometimes be delayed.





Daily Interest = Holding Amount × Est. APR / 365





Please note that the estimated APR in Hold and Earn is subject to change and is not fixed. It is determined by multiple factors to provide users with sustainable and competitive returns.







