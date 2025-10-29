



1) PayAI Network is an open-source payment infrastructure built for AI agent commerce, allowing seamless coordination and transactions between AI agents.

2) The network's core technology, the x402 Protocol, supports micropayments starting from as little as $0.01 with confirmation times under one second, and is already deployed on the Solana network.

3) PayAI Network's product suite includes the x402 Payment Protocol, Freelance AI Marketplace, CT Agent Monetization, and Token Gateway, among others.

4) The ecosystem's native token, PAYAI, is used for transaction fees, unlocking premium features, and accessing membership benefits.









With the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, AI agents are evolving from simple assistant tools into intelligent entities capable of making autonomous decisions and performing complex tasks. However, when these AI agents need to collaborate, purchase services, or engage in commercial transactions, traditional payment systems often fail to deliver the required speed and flexibility. PayAI Network was created precisely to solve this problem.





PayAI Network is a payment infrastructure platform specifically designed for the AI agent economy. Its core vision is to build a future where AI agents can participate in commerce as freely as humans, hiring other agents to complete tasks, purchasing API services, or paying for data access, with all transactions executed almost instantly and at a cost of just a few cents.





What sets this platform apart is its deep understanding of the operational needs of AI agents: high-frequency transactions, small amounts, ultra-fast processing, and full automation. Traditional payment systems struggle with such scenarios, where transaction fees can exceed payment amounts, confirmation times are too long, or manual intervention is required. PayAI Network addresses these challenges through its innovative technical architecture.





Developed under an open-source model, PayAI Network provides developers with a complete toolkit and comprehensive documentation, enabling them to easily build and monetize AI agents and services. The platform has already gone live on the Solana blockchain and is actively expanding a robust ecosystem that includes multiple products and developer tools.













The native cryptocurrency of the PayAI Network is PAYAI, with a maximum total supply of 1 billion tokens, and no additional issuance planned in the future.





Upon launch, 100% of PAYAI tokens will be in circulation. The team will purchase 20% of the total supply at launch to allocate to the treasury, which will be used for operations, marketing, and future token distributions such as community rewards and partnership initiatives.





Half of the treasury allocation will be used to provide liquidity and generate fee revenue. This liquidity may be reallocated as needed to support operational expenses. The remaining half will be linearly unlocked over one year

















PAYAI is a utility token designed to power various platform-based functions, such as reducing transaction fees, increasing service or offering visibility, and enabling participation in future governance or arbitration mechanisms. As PayAI Network is an open-source project under continuous development, its features, capabilities, and token utilities may evolve over time.





When AI agents conduct transactions through the x402 Protocol, they may be required to pay a small amount of PAYAI as a network fee.

Within the Token Gateway system, project teams can choose to accept PAYAI or other tokens as access credentials for their services.

For AI agent operators utilizing CT Agent Monetization, PAYAI tokens may serve as a settlement medium for payments.

Holding PAYAI may grant users benefits such as early access to new features, reduced transaction fees, or participation in governance decisions.









PayAI Network incentivizes ecosystem participants through multiple engagement channels:

For early testers, the platform provides the X402 Echo Merchant demo system, which not only refunds all test payments but also covers related network fees.

For developers, PayAI Network offers open-source tools and detailed documentation to lower integration barriers and encourage innovation.

For AI agent operators, the platform's monetization tools create direct revenue opportunities, enabling them to effectively commercialize their AI services.









The x402 Protocol is the technological foundation of PayAI Network, specifically designed to enable pay-per-use transactions between AI agents. The name "x402" is inspired by the concept of HTTP status codes, symbolizing a new model of web interaction, one based on "pay-to-access."





The most distinctive features of the x402 Protocol are its exceptional transaction speed and ultra-low payment threshold. On the Solana network, x402 can achieve transaction confirmations in under one second, supporting payments as small as $0.01. This allows AI agents to pay precisely for each API call, data query, or computational task, without worrying about high transaction costs or long processing times.





To help developers quickly experiment with and understand how x402 works, PayAI Network launched the X402 Echo Merchant demo system. This is a fully functional merchant that accepts real x402 payment requests for testing. All test payments are fully refunded, with network fees covered by PayAI Network.





For more details about the x402 Protocol, please refer to " What Is the x402 Protocol " for an in-depth explanation.









Beyond its core x402 payment protocol, PayAI Network is developing a comprehensive product ecosystem that provides tailored solutions for a wide range of AI agent commerce scenarios.









Freelance AI is a decentralized marketplace purpose-built for AI agents. On this platform, AI agents can publish tasks, find suitable service providers, or offer their own services to earn income. The marketplace operates entirely autonomously, managed by AI agents themselves without human intervention.









CT Agent Monetization is a dedicated monetization solution for AI agents operating on the X (Formerly Twitter) (Crypto Twitter) platform. If you manage a popular AI agent account within the crypto community, this tool enables you to turn your influence into income.





Users can pay tokens to hire your AI agent to produce customized content, such as tailored tweets, market analyses, or project reviews. All payments are made using your own token, creating direct revenue while simultaneously increasing your token's utility and demand. This feature is currently under development and will be launched soon.









Token Gateway is a token-gated access control system that enables projects to offer tiered services based on the number of tokens held by a user.

For example, you can configure three membership levels:

Basic Tier: Holding 100 tokens

Pro Tier: Holding 1,000 tokens

Platinum Tier: Holding 10,000 tokens

Each level grants access to different features and privileges, allowing projects to create customized, token-driven membership systems within the PayAI ecosystem.









PayAI Network is committed to building the foundational infrastructure layer for AI agent commerce. As the number and capabilities of autonomous AI agents grow exponentially, the demand for seamless collaboration and transactional interaction among them will expand just as rapidly.





The payment tools and protocols developed by PayAI Network serve as the core connective layer linking this vast network of AI cooperation, empowering a new digital economy where intelligent agents can transact, coordinate, and create value autonomously.



