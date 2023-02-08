CORE

Core is an EVM-Compatible L1 chain. It is secured by the novel consensus mechanism called “Satoshi Plus” which secures the network using a combination of delegated BTC mining hash and delegated proof of stake. Core provides the composability of an EVM chain, with the decentralization and security of Bitcoin. Solving the blockchain trilemma.

NameCORE

RankNo.169

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%3,24

Circulation Supply1.017.766.494,4269202

Max Supply2.100.000.000

Total Supply2.093.769.839,0352812

Circulation Rate0.4846%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High6.468239711847785,2023-02-08

Lowest Price0.10951924466669746,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainCORE

