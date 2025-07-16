What is Privasea AI? An Emerging Force Reshaping AI Security Through Privacy Computing

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to develop rapidly, data privacy and security have become urgent challenges. Traditional AI models require access to plaintext data for training and inference, which can easily lead to the leakage of sensitive information. To address this issue, Privasea AI was created to solve the problem of data silos through innovative privacy computing technology, providing strong privacy and security guarantees for AI computation.









Privasea is a decentralized AI network that leverages Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) technology, enabling computations to be performed directly on encrypted data while maintaining complete privacy throughout the process. By utilizing FHE, Privasea facilitates the circulation of data value and provides distributed computing resources for AI operations, building a secure and efficient environment for privacy-preserving AI computation.













HESea is the core of Privasea, integrating high-performance implementations of mainstream fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) schemes, such as TFHE, CKKS, BGV, and BFV. This open-source library provides developers with tools to perform arithmetic and logical operations on encrypted data, and significantly improves encrypted-computation performance through optimizations like ciphertext packing and batching.









The Privasea API is built on the HESea library and provides a complete set of development protocols and tools, enabling developers to create privacy-centric AI applications. With this API, developers can easily integrate FHE technology into their systems or products to perform data encryption, model inference, training, and related functions.









Privanetix is Privasea's computation network, composed of multiple decentralized nodes that execute data computation tasks on encrypted data. By distributing tasks and collaborating, the network enhances system scalability and fault tolerance, while effectively preventing the leakage of sensitive information.









To manage and incentivize compute nodes, Privasea provides a dedicated smart contract suite. This suite oversees the operation of the Privanetix network and ensures smooth collaboration among nodes. It also implements incentive mechanisms to encourage more nodes to join the compute network, thereby enhancing overall performance.













Privasea has established a rich application ecosystem, including but not limited to:





1) ImHuman: An application that uses biometric and encrypted authentication mechanisms to generate on-chain "Human Identity" NFTs for bot prevention on social platforms.

2) BotOr_NotABot: A tool for verifying user authenticity, widely deployed in DeFi, social, and DAO contexts.

3) DeepSea: An infrastructure layer that enables AI agents to run securely, preventing any leakage of sensitive information.









PRAI is the native utility token of the Privasea ecosystem, supporting DeepSea and ImHuman. Users can pay for privacy-preserving AI services with PRAI, such as encrypted computation, AI model execution, and the activation of personalized AI agents. Additionally, PRAI can be used to pay transaction fees, supports staking and governance functions, and powers advanced human-verification services within the ImHuman application.









Token Name: Privasea AI PRAI (PRAI)

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 PRAI









PRAI token allocation is as follows:





Allocation Percentage Mining 1 30.00% Investors 13.45% Marketing and Community 12.97% Reserve 10.05% Early Contributors 9.04% Team 8.00% Mining 2 5.00% Liquidity 4.00% Future Airdrop 3.00% Binance IDO Wallet 2.00% Marketing and Community 2 2.00% Strategic 0.50%













Privasea AI is a groundbreaking privacy-computing infrastructure that leverages fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) to enable AI operations on encrypted data without requiring decryption. It not only addresses the core privacy challenges in today's AI applications, but also dramatically lowers the barrier for developers and end users to engage with privacy-preserving AI.





In its rapid expansion, Privasea AI's partnership with MEXC, a leading global exchange, has provided robust growth momentum. With ultra-low fees, high-speed trading, comprehensive asset coverage, and deep liquidity, MEXC has earned the trust of investors worldwide. Its sharp focus on emerging projects and support also make it an ideal incubator for high-quality tokens.





MEXC has listed PRAI for Spot and Futures trading, allowing you to trade with ultra-low fees.





1) Open and log in to the MEXC App or visit the official website

2) In the search bar, search for "PRAI" and select either Spot or Futures trading.

3) Select your order type, enter the quantity and price, and complete the transaction.













