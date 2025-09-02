What is Spot Trading in Crypto? Complete MEXC Guide for Beginners





Cryptocurrency trading is typically divided into two categories: spot trading and futures trading.





Spot trading is the act of buying or selling digital assets on the market, referring to the exchange of two cryptocurrencies and the resultant possession of the assets. The price in spot trading is typically the real-time market price, allowing traders to execute trades at any time without a specified expiration date.









This article will demonstrate spot trading on MEXC using MX as an example. Due to the simplicity of the trading interface on the app, which lacks the comprehensive information found on the web version, we will use the web version as an example for a detailed explanation. The app version will not be showcased.









The MEXC platform's spot trading interface is divided into six parts: the order book area, the K-line chart area, the order panel, the trading pair selection area, the trades area, and the order status area.













The order book area displays the quantity and amount of buy and sell orders on the spot trading market for the selected cryptocurrency. You can also set it to display cumulative data for both sides. Additionally, you can filter the displayed orders based on the number of decimal places.













The K-line chart area primarily shows the price fluctuation data of the selected cryptocurrency in spot trading. You can choose different time periods for the display according to your usage habits and needs. For more settings related to K-lines, you can refer to " How to Customize K-Line Chart Colors and Technical Indicators ."





You can also check the relevant information about the cryptocurrency through [Info] section to help you gain a more comprehensive understanding of the token you want to trade.













When you intend to place a spot order, all your operations will be carried out in the order panel. On MEXC, there are four types of spot orders: limit order, market order, stop-limit order, and One-Cancels-the-Other (OCO) order. You can learn more about different order modes in the article " Different Types of Spot Orders ."













On the right side of the MEXC spot trading interface is the trading pair selection area. This area allows for two-level filtering, with the first level of filtering by Favorites, USDT, USDC, and other trading pair types, and the second level of filtering by zones (Main, Innovation, Assessment, etc.). It categorizes different trading cryptocurrencies on the MEXC platform. You can find the trading pairs you want by using the different level filters or by searching directly.





In addition, in this section's data display, you can choose to show the percentage change or switch to display by trading volume. For more information about the trading pair selection area, you can refer to " Introduction to MEXC Spot Trading Sections ."













This area displays the latest trading data for the current spot trading cryptocurrency, including price, quantity, and time.













At the bottom of the MEXC spot trading page, you will see your current and past trading records. You can view the corresponding trading records in the "Open Orders", "Order History", "Trade History", and "Open Positions" sections. To understand the different terminologies in this area, you may refer to " Concepts Explained in Spot Trading Records ."









If you wish to adjust the layout, number display style, and other preferences for the entire spot trading page, you can learn how to do so in the article " How to Set User Preferences ."









We will demonstrate the spot trading order placement using a limit order as an example. If you want to learn more about other spot trading order types, you can read the article " Different Types of Spot Orders ."









Visit and log in to the official MEXC website. In the navigation bar on the homepage, hover the cursor over [Spot] and select [Spot] from the dropdown menu to navigate to the spot trading page.









On the spot trading page for MX, scroll down to the order panel. Here, we will place a limit order to sell MX as an example.





Let's say we want to sell 20 MX tokens at a price of 3 USDT each. In the sell section, enter 3 USDT as the selling price in the "Price" field and 20 MX as the selling quantity in the "Amount" field. The system will then automatically calculate the total amount and display it in the "Total" field. Click [Sell MX] to complete the limit order to sell MX.





After placing the order, it will appear in the "Open Orders" section. The limit order will only conclude when the trade is triggered and executed or when you manually cancel it.













Open and log in to the official MEXC App, tap on the [MX/USDT] trading pair at the bottom right, or search for MX in the top search bar to navigate to the K-line page for MX trading. Tap on [Sell] to redirect to the order placement page.





On the order placement page, tap on [Sell] and select [Limit] as the order type. Enter 3 USDT as the selling price and 20 MX as the selling quantity. The system will then automatically calculate the total amount for you. Tap [Sell MX] to complete the limit order to sell MX.





After placing the order, it will appear in the "Open Orders". The limit order will only conclude when the trade is triggered and executed or when you manually cancel it.













We welcome you to start your first spot trade on the MEXC platform. In addition to spot trading, MEXC also provides futures trading and various trading events. You can click on the relevant recommended articles for the specific trading methods and participation details.





