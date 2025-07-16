What is USDe?





In cryptocurrency trading, stablecoins serve as the base pairs in trading, allowing traders to execute transactions more efficiently. Due to their price stability, stablecoins can also be used for lending, staking, and providing liquidity in decentralized finance (DeFi). These assets enhance market liquidity, fostering a more active trading and investment environment, which drives participation and contributes to the overall growth in the crypto market.





Stablecoins have evolved into three primary categories: fiat-collateralized stablecoins (such as USDT and USDC), crypto-collateralized stablecoins (such as DAI), and algorithmic stablecoins (such as FEI and UST). The introduction of Ethena USDe marks a new phase in the evolution of stablecoins.









USDe is a synthetic USD stablecoin launched by Ethena Labs, designed to provide an innovative solution for the DeFi sector by overcoming the reliance on centralized entities and scalability issues associated with traditional stablecoins. USDe maintains a 1:1 peg with the US dollar through a combination of hedging strategies and a mint-and-redeem mechanism. Users can mint USDe by depositing Ether or staking tokens as collateral while simultaneously shorting perpetual futures on centralized exchanges.





According to the latest data from CoinGecko , USDe has risen to the fourth-largest stablecoin by market capitalization, trailing USDT, USDC, and USDS.













Minting: Users submit a minting request to an intermediary (such as Lido). After receiving the user's assets, the intermediary forwards the minting request to the Ethena protocol. The Ethena protocol then opens a short position in ETH or BTC equivalent to the value of the received assets. An equivalent amount of USDe is issued and sent to the intermediary, who then transfers it to the user, completing the minting process.





Redemption: Users submit a redemption request to the intermediary. Upon receiving the user's USDe, the intermediary forwards the redemption request to the Ethena protocol. The protocol then closes the corresponding short position based on the amount of USDe received. The equivalent collateral assets are then sent to the intermediary, who transfers them to the user, completing the redemption process.





USDe's core stability mechanism is based on a delta hedging strategy. This strategy mitigates price volatility in the crypto market by maintaining offsetting positions in derivative markets equivalent to the Ether collateral. The automated adjustment of hedge positions ensures real-time response to market fluctuations, maintaining the stability of the USDe peg to the US dollar.













Stability Mechanism: USDe maintains a 1:1 peg to the US dollar through a delta hedging strategy and a mint-and-redeem mechanism, ensuring price stability even during market fluctuations and reducing user risk.





Decentralization: USDe operates on a decentralized platform with no single entity controlling its issuance or redemption process. This eliminates reliance on centralized issuers, enhancing security and reducing the risk of censorship or interference.





Yield Generation: Users can earn additional income by locking USDe, with yields derived from Ether staking and arbitrage opportunities in the derivatives market, making it more appealing to users.





Scalability: Built on the Ethereum network, USDe leverages existing DeFi protocols and infrastructure to achieve high scalability and efficiency, facilitating broader adoption and seamless multi-platform integration.





Transparency & Verifiability: Users can verify collateral and transaction records on-chain at any time. This transparency enhances trust in USDe and ensures the authenticity of its asset backing.









Regulatory Challenges: Like many DeFi projects, Ethena is subject to regulatory scrutiny, and the issuance of synthetic stablecoins may face legal and compliance hurdles in different jurisdictions.





Custody Risks:Although Ethena's assets are managed by third-party custodians, the reliance on Off-Exchange Settlement (OES) mechanisms introduces potential counterparty risks.





Funding Rate Risks: If perpetual futures funding rates turn negative, user yields may decline, potentially leading to losses for USDe holders.









The USDe token is now available on MEXC, with multiple trading pairs. Here's how to purchase USDE/USDT:





Open the MEXC App, enter "USDE" in the top search bar, and select the USDE/USDT Spot trading pair. On the candlestick chart page, click Buy, set your order type and quantity, then click Buy USDE to complete the purchase.









In addition, MEXC now supports USDE deposits and withdrawals on the TON network, making it easier and more efficient for users to manage their assets.





If your Spot Wallet holds at least 0.1 USDE, there's no need to manually register, stake, or lock your funds. The platform will automatically calculate earnings based on the lowest daily snapshot balance and the applicable APR. Daily earnings can reach up to 8% APR from Flexible Savings



