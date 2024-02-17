USDE

Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure, alongside a globally accessible dollar denominated savings instrument - the 'Internet Bond'. Ethena's synthetic dollar, USDe, will provide the first censorship resistant, scalable and stable crypto-native solution for money achieved by delta-hedging staked Ethereum collateral. USDe will be fully backed transparently onchain and free to compose throughout DeFi.

NameUSDE

RankNo.16

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share0.0024%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1,40%

Circulation Supply8 395 159 279,512236

Max Supply∞

Total Supply8 395 159 279,512236

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.0349343344668251,2024-02-17

Lowest Price0.9772661240254116,2024-02-19

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

