Why Choose MEXC Futures?





Futures trading, characterized by high leverage and high returns, has attracted the attention of countless investors. To start Futures trading, the first step is to choose the right exchange to embark on your Futures trading journey. MEXC offers advantages, including the lowest fee rates in the industry, excellent trading depth, high security and stability, flexible trading rules, and industry-leading liquidity, making it the ideal choice for users engaging in Futures trading.









You can trade Futures on MEXC as either a Maker or a Taker.





Maker: A Maker places orders with a specified price and quantity, waiting for other users to match them. Maker orders add liquidity to the market.





Taker: A Taker actively matches existing limit or market orders for direct execution. Taker orders consume liquidity from the market.









MEXC offers the lowest fee rates in the market. In MEXC's perpetual Futures trading, the Maker fee rate is 0%, while the Taker fee rate is 0.02%. Additionally, you can deposit MX into your Futures account to offset Taker fees, enjoying an additional 20% fee discount. For more detailed information about MEXC's fee rates, you can refer to MEXC Related Fees





It is worth mentioning that MEXC also offers the lowest fee rates for spot trading in the market. In spot trading, the Maker fee rate is 0%, while the Taker fee rate is 0.05%. You can check the latest fee rates on the following page: https://www.mexc.com/fee . Fee rates may vary by country or region. Please refer to the rates displayed on the fee rates page.









Since its establishment, MEXC has excelled in discovering and listing high-quality projects, earning widespread acclaim from users. With years of industry experience and a solid reputation, MEXC has accumulated over 30 million users, becoming the first choice for both new and seasoned traders. Its business spans more than 170 countries and regions worldwide. MEXC Futures' vast user base ensures excellent market depth, with a balanced order book and transparent pricing. According to MEXC's Futures trading data at the time of writing, the trading volume in the past 24 hours exceeded $41.09 billion. This ensures that users can trade smoothly even in extreme market conditions, avoiding unexpected liquidations. (Note: Data as of November 12, 2024.)









In addition, MEXC Futures features a rich variety of cryptocurrency types, including USDT-M perpetual Futures, Metaverse, Layer2, NFT, Meme, DeFi, and many more. Furthermore, MEXC's ability to discover high-quality projects and the continuously add new cryptocurrency options allow users to have the best trading experience.









MEXC's trading system features a multi-layer and multi-cluster architecture, powered by a high-performance trading engine developed by experts with specialized banking technology knowledge. It can process up to 1.4 million transactions per second, delivering breakthrough efficiency and performance.





Additionally, MEXC is the most secure trading platform. Users benefit from various security measures, including identity verification two-factor authentication , and anti-phishing codes . Our servers are also independently hosted in multiple countries to ensure the security and integrity of user data.









MEXC's Futures trading rules are highly flexible, with leverage adjustable from 1x to 500x. USDT-M perpetual Futures support a maximum leverage of 500x, while Coin-M perpetual Futures support up to 200x leverage. When trading Futures on MEXC, you can choose from limit orders, market orders, trigger orders, trailing-stop orders, post-only orders, and more





In terms of the margin system, users have the flexibility to choose between the cross margin and isolated margin modes. For the differences between cross margin and isolated margin modes, you can refer to MEXC Futures Trading Modes . Additionally, MEXC also supports the hedge mode, allowing users to hold both long and short positions for a single contract, with leverage set independently for each direction. When holding positions in hedge mode, the positions need to occupy the corresponding margin according to the risk limit level.









MEXC offers industry-leading liquidity, with deep order books, frequent and large buy/sell orders, providing traders with the convenience of quick execution. According to reports from third-party authoritative data agencies TokenInsight and Simplicity Group , MEXC’s Futures trading depth exceeds $100 million at both the 0.05% and 0.1% levels, consistently ranking first in the industry. The spot market depth also shows significant advantages.





In terms of slippage, MEXC offers the lowest slippage in Futures sell orders at $1 million and $5 million. The slippage in spot trading also demonstrates a clear advantage. MEXC maintains an absolute edge in fees, offering zero maker fees for regular users, further enhancing its market competitiveness.









Please note that Futures trading is a high-risk investment. Investors should fully understand the risks and invest cautiously.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultancy, or any other related services, nor is it advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. The MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice. Please ensure a thorough understanding of the risks involved and invest cautiously. All user investment activities are unrelated to this platform.