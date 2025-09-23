Why does the price of Bitcoin fluctuate? In-depth analysis of the five factors that affect the BTC market

Bitcoin, as the creator and undisputed king of the cryptocurrency market, every fluctuation in its price touches the hearts of billions of investors worldwide. Many investors who have just entered this field often feel confused: why can the price of Bitcoin sometimes soar like a rocket, and sometimes experience a significant pullback overnight? This intense volatility is both its charm and the source of its risk. Understanding the driving forces behind these price fluctuations is the necessary path for every investor to mature from a novice. This article will systematically disassemble the five core factors that affect the price of Bitcoin for you, helping you establish your own logically rigorous market analysis framework.





At 8:00 on September 22, 2025 (UTC + 8), the price of Bitcoin fluctuated greatly. According to the MEXC platform BTC/USDT trading pair quotation, in the following 6 hours, the price of Bitcoin fell from above $125,000 to below $122,000, a drop of nearly 3%.





Along with the decline in bitcoin prices, the prices of most assets in the crypto market have generally fallen, according to MEXC market macro data , in the top 50 cryptocurrencies in terms of trading volume, only 4 have maintained an upward trend, and the remaining 46 have shown a downward trend.









This article aims to explore in depth and comprehensively the various complex factors affecting the price of Bitcoin (BTC) , helping investors understand market dynamics and make wiser decisions. Here are the core points of this article:





The Leading Role of Macroeconomics: The article elaborates on how global macroeconomics, especially the interest rate decisions and inflation data of the Federal Reserve, have become the "master switch" affecting the prices of risky assets such as Bitcoin. Understanding macroeconomics is a prerequisite for judging the general direction of the market. The intrinsic value of supply and demand: This article analyzes the unique supply mechanism of Bitcoin (21 million cap and "halving" cycle) and the demand side composed of institutions (such as ETFs) and retail investors. This is the core that determines the long-term value of Bitcoin. The dual impact of regulation and derivatives: We will explore how global regulatory policies draw "red lines" for markets, and how leverage and clearing in derivatives markets (such as contract trading) act as "amplifiers" for short-term price fluctuations, which together often lead to violent market fluctuations. Data-driven decision-making methods: This article emphasizes the importance of using tools for analysis, guiding readers on how to view real-time quotes and track the dynamics of the "giant whale" through a professional on-chain data platform, combining abstract theory with actual data.









In the early days, the Bitcoin market was relatively independent. But now, it has deeply integrated into the global financial system and is widely regarded as a high-risk alternative asset. Its price has shown increasingly strong correlation with technology stocks such as the Nasdaq index.









The monetary policy of the world's major economies, especially the Federal Reserve , is the most direct and powerful macro factor affecting the price of Bitcoin.

Interest Rate Cut/Quantitative Easing (QE): When the central bank cuts interest rates or "prints money" to stimulate the economy, the liquidity of fiat currency in the market increases and borrowing costs decrease. This will prompt funds to seek higher-yielding assets, and some of them will flow into the Bitcoin market. At the same time, the expectation of fiat currency depreciation will also highlight the value storage property of Bitcoin as "digital gold", pushing up its price.





Interest Rates/Quantitative Tightening (QT): Conversely, when the central bank raises interest rates to curb inflation, the yield of risk-free assets (such as government bonds) rises and the opportunity cost of holding cash decreases. This will attract funds to flow out of high-risk markets such as Bitcoin, causing prices to fall.









Consumer Price Index (CPI): CPI data has a dual impact on Bitcoin prices. In the long run, high inflation will strengthen Bitcoin's anti-inflation narrative and attract investors seeking asset preservation. But in the short term, sustained higher-than-expected CPI will force the central bank to adopt stricter tightening policies, thereby suppressing prices.





Employment data/GDP: Strong economic data usually indicates a healthy economy, and the central bank has no urgency to cut interest rates, which may be bearish for risky assets. Conversely, weak data may increase expectations of interest rate cuts, which is good for Bitcoin.









Setting aside short-term speculation, the price of any commodity is ultimately determined by its supply and demand relationship, and Bitcoin is no exception.









Fixed total amount: The total amount of Bitcoin is permanently locked at 21 million coins by Satoshi Nakamoto's algorithm, one is not much, one is not much. This absolute scarcity is the core of its value proposition.





"Halving" Cycle: About every four years, the block reward of Bitcoin miners will be halved. This means that the speed of new Bitcoin entering the market will be permanently reduced. Historically, after each halving (2012, 2016, 2020), the Bitcoin price has opened a new round of magnificent bull market.









Institutional adoption: With the US approval of Bitcoin spot ETF as a landmark event, traditional financial institutions and pension funds and other "behemoths" finally have compliance and convenient channels to enter the Bitcoin market. This is a paradigm shift on the demand side of Bitcoin.





Whale Activity: The behavior of "whales" (addresses holding large amounts of Bitcoin) has a significant impact on short-term market liquidity. You can track the wallet movements of whales through professional on-chain data tools. At the same time, observe the surge or contraction of 24-hour trading volume, and you can also intuitively feel the activity level of market transactions.









As an emerging field that challenges the existing financial order, the cryptocurrency industry is highly susceptible to the policies of governments and regulatory agencies around the world.





Positive Signals: For example, if a G20 country announces the issuance of a national license for cryptocurrency exchanges or incorporates cryptoassets into its official regulatory framework, it will be regarded as a major benefit and enhance market confidence.





Negative signals: such as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) suing a major exchange, or a country announcing a ban on cryptocurrency's fiat trading channel, can trigger panic selling in the market.









If macroeconomics determines the direction of the tides of the ocean, then the trading structure and derivatives within the market determine the height of the waves.









In futures trading, investors can engage in leveraged trading, which amplifies profits while also amplifying risks.





Chain liquidation: When the price initially falls, it triggers the forced position squaring (i.e. "liquidation") of the first batch of highly leveraged long positions. These liquidation orders themselves are market sell orders, which will further push the price lower, thereby triggering the liquidation of the next batch of long positions. This chain reaction is the main reason for the "needle insertion" and "waterfall" market trends.









Funding Rate: In the perpetual contract market, the funding rate reflects the emotional strength of both long and short sides. When the funding rate remains high for a long time, it means that the bullish sentiment is overheated, the market leverage ratio is high, and the risk of callback is accumulating.





Fear & Greed Index: This is a sentiment indicator that combines multiple dimensions such as volatility, market volume, social media popularity, etc., and can be used as a reference for contrarian operations.









Technology is the cornerstone of cryptocurrency, and any major events related to it will fundamentally affect investors' long-term confidence.





Hacker attacks and security bugs: If there are large exchanges or well-known DeFi protocols are hacked, resulting in huge amounts of user funds being stolen, it will seriously undermine the sense of security of the entire industry, leading to capital outflow.





Network Upgrades and Innovations: Important technical upgrades to the Bitcoin network (such as Taproot, Lightning Network), if they go well, will enhance its narrative as a payment network and value storage network, which is good for long-term prices. Conversely, if there is a major technical failure, it will constitute a major negative.









Q1: What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency created in 2009 by an individual or group using the pseudonym "Satoshi Nakamoto". It does not rely on any central authority (such as a bank or government), and transactions are recorded on a public distributed ledger called "blockchain".





Q2: Why is Bitcoin valuable? A: Bitcoin's value mainly comes from its scarcity (total 21 million coins), decentralization, security (protected by global computing power), and growing global network consensus.





Q3: Will the price of Bitcoin go to zero? In theory, it is possible, but the probability is extremely low in reality. As long as the Bitcoin network continues to operate safely and enough people and institutions around the world believe in its value and use it, it will not go to zero. Its strong decentralized characteristics are the guarantee of its vitality.





Q4: What is the Bitcoin "halving"? Why is it important? A: "Halving" refers to the event in which the reward for bitcoin miners mining new blocks decreases by about half every four years. This directly decreases the new supply of bitcoin. Looking at historical data, each halving is seen as an important catalyst for starting a new bull market.





Q5: How can I buy my first bitcoin? The easiest way is through a reputable and highly liquid centralized exchange. You only need to register an account, complete identity verification (KYC), deposit funds through P2P or bank card, and then find the BTC/USDT trading pair on the spot market to purchase.





Q6: Where can I check the real-time, accurate bitcoin price? You can visit cryptocurrency exchange real-time quotes pages at any time to view the latest price, price fluctuations, trading volume and other key data of Bitcoin and thousands of other cryptocurrencies.





Q7: What is the difference between spot trading and contract trading? Spot trading is the direct buying and selling of Bitcoin itself, and you own ownership of the asset. Contract (or futures) trading is the buying and selling of a contract that stipulates the settlement of Bitcoin at a specific price in the future, usually using leverage, with higher risks and potential returns.





Q8: Is it really useful to track the movements of "whales"? Very useful. The fund movements of whales (large holders), especially large transfers from personal wallets to exchanges, are usually seen as potential sell signals. Conversely, withdrawals from exchanges to personal wallets are seen as long-term bullish signals. This is an important reference for judging short-term market pressure.





Q9: Besides Bitcoin, what other cryptocurrencies are worth paying attention to? In addition to Bitcoin, there is also Ethereum (ETH), which is the leader in smart contract platforms; and various projects called "counterfeit coins" (Altcoins), which may focus on different fields such as DeFi, gaming, AI, etc.





Q10: How should I store my Bitcoin securely? Safety comes first. For large assets, the safest way is to use a hardware wallet (cold wallet) to store private keys offline. For small assets in daily transactions, they can be stored in top exchanges with strong security measures and reserve proof, making it convenient to trade at any time.





Q11: Do I need to pay taxes when investing in Bitcoin? In the vast majority of countries, profits from selling Bitcoin are subject to capital gains tax. The specific tax rates and reporting rules vary by country/region. It is strongly recommended that you consult a local professional tax advisor to ensure compliance.





Q12: What is the "blockchain impossible triangle"? This is a theory that states that no blockchain project can simultaneously and optimally achieve three goals: decentralization, security, and scalability (high performance), at most only two of them. Understanding this concept helps you evaluate the pros and cons of different public chain projects.



