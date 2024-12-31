Users must hold a minimum of 0.1 USDE in their Spot account to participate in this event. No manual registration, staking, or locking is required.

Interest will be calculated starting from the day the user's minimum spot account holdings reach 0.1 USDE (T). Interest will begin to accrue from T+1. The first interest distribution will occur the following day (T+2) and will continue to be credited daily to the user's Spot account, provided they meet the eligibility requirements.