AITECH

Solidus AI Tech is a blockchain-based project that combines high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and staking through its native utility token, AITECH. The token powers the entire ecosystem, allowing users to rent computing power, deploy AI models, and access AI tools. It has a deflationary design, meaning some tokens used in transactions are burned to help maintain scarcity and long-term value. The project runs an eco-friendly 20MW HPC data centre in Europe, using NVIDIA and SambaNova technologies to provide scalable computing infrastructure. Its Compute Marketplace lets users rent GPU power or monetize unused capacity, while the AI Marketplace connects developers and businesses to buy, sell, and deploy AI models and services. Agent Forge, a no-code platform, enables users to create and automate AI workflows for both simple and complex tasks. Founded in 2017 as Solidus Technologies, the company originally mined Ethereum before pivoting to AI and HPC when Ethereum moved from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. The AITECH token is used to pay for services, stake for rewards, and participate in governance via a DAO. It also grants access to AITECH Pad, a launchpad for new blockchain and AI projects. Solidus AI Tech partners with major industry names like NVIDIA, IBM, Adobe, Chainlink, BNB Chain, Solana, Tron, CertiK, Fireblocks, and Circle. Together, they support a secure, decentralized ecosystem that makes AI and computing power more accessible, helping individuals and organizations innovate and grow in the expanding AI economy.

NamaAITECH

PeringkatNo.787

Kapitalisasi Pasar$0,00

Kapitalisasi Pasar Terdilusi Penuh$0,00

Pangsa Pasar%

Vol. Trading/Kap. Pasar (24 Jam)%0,28

Suplai Peredaran1.753.226.436

Suplai Maks.2.000.000.000

Total Suplai1.986.604.077

Tingkat Peredaran0.8766%

Tanggal Penerbitan--

Harga saat aset pertama kali diterbitkan--

All-Time High0.49763528365825555,2024-03-13

Harga Terendah0.008538722257972396,2026-01-01

Blockchain PublikBSC

Sektor

Media Sosial

