FIRO

Firo, launched in 2016 as Zcoin, is a leading privacy-focused cryptocurrency that focuses on being private digital cash. Known for pioneering zero-knowledge proofs in cryptocurrency, Firo has designed and implemented several groundbreaking privacy protocols, including Zerocoin, Sigma, Lelantus, and its latest advancement, Lelantus Spark. Lelantus Spark represents the culmination of years of research and development. Built entirely by Firo from the ground up, Spark hides the sender, receiver, transaction amount and can even be adapted to hide asset types. Its simple, modular architecture allows for easier security audits and future upgrades. Firo is expanding its use case with Spark Assets that allow users to create their own privacy preserving tokens in the Firo ecosystem. As an open-source, community-driven project, Firo continues to innovate scalable, trustless privacy protocols that inspire others in the industry while upholding user autonomy and confidentiality.

NamaFIRO

PeringkatNo.729

Kapitalisasi Pasar$0.00

Kapitalisasi Pasar Terdilusi Penuh$0.00

Pangsa Pasar%

Vol. Trading/Kap. Pasar (24 Jam)2.27%

Suplai Peredaran18,122,544.54439815

Suplai Maks.21,400,000

Total Suplai18,122,544.54439815

Tingkat Peredaran0.8468%

Tanggal Penerbitan2016-09-01 00:00:00

Harga saat aset pertama kali diterbitkan--

All-Time High169.99099731445312,2017-12-26

Harga Terendah0.2751010060310364,2016-12-02

Blockchain PublikXZC

Sektor

Media Sosial

FIRO/USDT
FIRO
----
--
High 24 Jam
--
Low 24 Jam
--
Volume 24 Jam (FIRO)
--
Jumlah 24 jam (USDT)
--
FIRO/USDT
--
--
‎--
High 24 Jam
--
Low 24 Jam
--
Volume 24 Jam (FIRO)
--
Jumlah 24 jam (USDT)
--
