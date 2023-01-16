PAW

$PAW is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 1 quadrillion. Born on the Ethereum blockchain, $PAW is more than just a token; it's a thriving and vibrant part of the dynamic PawChain community. As $PAW continues to grow, it powers the PawChain ecosystem, enabling transactions and facilitating community governance. Our future goals for $PAW are both ambitious and promising. The token will evolve from its current status as an ERC-20 token to a truly cross-chain asset. $PAW is set to be at the heart of our Layer-2 solution, PawChain, linking all our utilities together. It will fuel our decentralized exchange, PawSwap, driving swaps and staking options. $PAW will also be central to our planned DeFi eCommerce marketplace, Payment Cards, Wallet Hardware and much more, enabling transactions in a seamless digital and physical world. With our Layer-3 solution, we aim to connect all chains together, driving a truly interconnected ecosystem. Thus, $PAW isn't just a token - it's a key piece in the puzzle of a decentralized future.

NamaPAW

PeringkatNo.1225

Kapitalisasi Pasar$0.00

Kapitalisasi Pasar Terdilusi Penuh$0.00

Pangsa Pasar%

Vol. Trading/Kap. Pasar (24 Jam)0.00%

Suplai Peredaran947,958,529,404,516

Suplai Maks.1,000,000,000,000,000

Total Suplai1,000,000,000,000,000

Tingkat Peredaran0.9479%

Tanggal Penerbitan--

Harga saat aset pertama kali diterbitkan--

All-Time High0.000064522413291757,2023-02-04

Harga Terendah0.000000000033609974,2023-01-16

Blockchain PublikETH

Sektor

Media Sosial

Penafian: Data yang disediakan oleh cmc dan tidak boleh dianggap sebagai saran investasi.

PAW/USDT
PAW
----
--
High 24 Jam
--
Low 24 Jam
--
Volume 24 Jam (PAW)
--
Jumlah 24 jam (USDT)
--
