AITECH

Solidus has built an eco-friendly High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centre spanning 8,000 sqft in Europe. $AITECH is the world’s first deflationary AI infrastructure utility token, facilitating access to the Artificial Intelligence, GPU Marketplace & Launchpad. GPU Marketplace: Access high-performance GPUs for any task, from smooth cloud gaming to complex AI projects. Rent exactly what you need, for as long as you need it, on the secure, user-friendly platform. No upfront costs, just powerful processing power at competitive rates. AI Marketplace: Discover impactful AI Tools to automate day-to-day business and personal activities on the user-friendly marketplace. Categorized into 3 solutions: Foundational AI Models, AI Agents & Standalone AI Solutions. AITECH Pad Launchpad: Gateway to seed, private & public rounds for premium early-stage projects with a strong focus on AI and infrastructure projects that will become potential clients of the services offered on the AI & GPU Marketplaces. $AITECH stakers gain tiered access, allowing them to participate in these high-potential project launches on the launchpad. $AITECH token powers the Solidus AI Tech ecosystem, enabling seamless service procurement. Conventional payment methods are accepted, with fiat currency transactions seamlessly converted to $AITECH on the Blockchain. Following the unlimited burn mechanism, a percentage of AITECH tokens used for purchasing services will be systematically burnt out of the supply.

NamaAITECH

KedudukanNo.540

Modal Pasaran$0.00

Cap Pasaran Dicairkan Sepenuhnya$0.00

Bahagian Pasaran%

Vol Dagangan/Had Pasaran (24J)3.17%

Bekalan Peredaran1,617,682,611

Bekalan Maks2,000,000,000

Jumlah Bekalan1,987,211,428

Kadar Peredaran0.8088%

Tarikh Keluaran--

Harga pada mana aset itu mula-mula dikeluarkan--

Tertinggi Sepanjang Zaman0.49763528365825555,2024-03-13

Harga Terendah0.012467981829482607,2023-09-28

Rantaian Blok AwamBSC

PengenalanSolidus has built an eco-friendly High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centre spanning 8,000 sqft in Europe. $AITECH is the world’s first deflationary AI infrastructure utility token, facilitating access to the Artificial Intelligence, GPU Marketplace & Launchpad. GPU Marketplace: Access high-performance GPUs for any task, from smooth cloud gaming to complex AI projects. Rent exactly what you need, for as long as you need it, on the secure, user-friendly platform. No upfront costs, just powerful processing power at competitive rates. AI Marketplace: Discover impactful AI Tools to automate day-to-day business and personal activities on the user-friendly marketplace. Categorized into 3 solutions: Foundational AI Models, AI Agents & Standalone AI Solutions. AITECH Pad Launchpad: Gateway to seed, private & public rounds for premium early-stage projects with a strong focus on AI and infrastructure projects that will become potential clients of the services offered on the AI & GPU Marketplaces. $AITECH stakers gain tiered access, allowing them to participate in these high-potential project launches on the launchpad. $AITECH token powers the Solidus AI Tech ecosystem, enabling seamless service procurement. Conventional payment methods are accepted, with fiat currency transactions seamlessly converted to $AITECH on the Blockchain. Following the unlimited burn mechanism, a percentage of AITECH tokens used for purchasing services will be systematically burnt out of the supply.

Sektor

Media Sosial

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourcePenafian: Data yang diberikan oleh cmc dan tidak boleh dianggap sebagai nasihat pelaburan.

MEXC ialah cara termudah anda untuk kripto. Terokai pertukaran mata wang kripto terkemuka di dunia untuk membeli, berdagang dan memperoleh kripto. Berdagang Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH dan lebih daripada 3,000 altcoin.MEXC ialah cara termudah anda untuk kripto. Terokai pertukaran mata wang kripto terkemuka di dunia untuk membeli, berdagang dan memperoleh kripto. Berdagang Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH dan lebih daripada 3,000 altcoin.
Cari
Kegemaran
AITECH/USDT
Solidus Ai Tech
----
--
24j Tinggi
--
24j Rendah
--
Volum 24j (AITECH)
--
Jumlah 24j (USDT)
--
Carta
Info
Buku Pesanan
Dagangan Pasaran
Buku Pesanan
Dagangan Pasaran
Buku Pesanan
Dagangan Pasaran
Dagangan Pasaran
Spot
Pesanan Terbuka（0）
Sejarah Pesanan
Sejarah Perdagangan
Jawatan Terbuka (0)
MEXC ialah cara termudah anda untuk kripto. Terokai pertukaran mata wang kripto terkemuka di dunia untuk membeli, berdagang dan memperoleh kripto. Berdagang Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH dan lebih daripada 3,000 altcoin.MEXC ialah cara termudah anda untuk kripto. Terokai pertukaran mata wang kripto terkemuka di dunia untuk membeli, berdagang dan memperoleh kripto. Berdagang Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH dan lebih daripada 3,000 altcoin.
AITECH/USDT
--
--
‎--
24j Tinggi
--
24j Rendah
--
Volum 24j (AITECH)
--
Jumlah 24j (USDT)
--
Carta
Buku Pesanan
Dagangan Pasaran
Info
Pesanan Terbuka（0）
Sejarah Pesanan
Sejarah Perdagangan
Jawatan Terbuka (0)
Loading...