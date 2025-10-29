BOOST

BOOST, the future of brand and creator engagement, builds on the foundation set by Alphabot and now expands globally. With the launch of Pulse, our InfoFi + Action Layer platform that turns attention into real user growth, we’re bridging authentic engagement with measurable adoption. Boost unites the world’s biggest brands, viral creators, and their communities in transformative ways. Alphabot already proved scale in Web3 with 7M+ registered users and $1.56B in rewards distributed. Now the Boost ecosystem, all powered by BOOST, takes it further, empowering billions of users, brands, and creators, and setting a new standard for social and on-chain engagement.

NamaBOOST

KedudukanNo.2623

Modal Pasaran$0.00

Cap Pasaran Dicairkan Sepenuhnya$0.00

Bahagian Pasaran%

Vol Dagangan/Had Pasaran (24J)0.18%

Bekalan Peredaran173,568,773.080433

Bekalan Maks1,000,000,000

Jumlah Bekalan1,000,000,000

Kadar Peredaran0.1735%

Tarikh Keluaran--

Harga pada mana aset itu mula-mula dikeluarkan--

Tertinggi Sepanjang Zaman0.19261759528476227,2025-10-29

Harga Terendah0.001118856612149633,2025-12-10

Rantaian Blok AwamBSC

Sektor

Media Sosial

