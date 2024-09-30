CHEEMS

“Cheems” is the lord of memes, a small, pitiful, helpless Shiba Inu. We pay respect to everyone who love Cheems, who has undergone various market dumps, project rugs and collapses in crypto market. Cheems is here for y’all, whether you have lost your house, risked your health, or got fucked by Doge, come to Cheems and gather a crowd, together, we can generate more wealth.

NamaCHEEMS

KedudukanNo.198

Modal Pasaran$0.00

Cap Pasaran Dicairkan Sepenuhnya$0.00

Bahagian Pasaran0.0001%

Vol Dagangan/Had Pasaran (24J)0.00%

Bekalan Peredaran187,495,034,775,398

Bekalan Maks203,672,960,023,058

Jumlah Bekalan203,672,952,644,644.2

Kadar Peredaran0.9205%

Tarikh Keluaran--

Harga pada mana aset itu mula-mula dikeluarkan--

Tertinggi Sepanjang Zaman0.000002168945828781,2025-03-25

Harga Terendah0.000000033427737282,2024-09-30

Rantaian Blok AwamBSC

Sektor

Media Sosial

Penafian: Data yang diberikan oleh cmc dan tidak boleh dianggap sebagai nasihat pelaburan.

