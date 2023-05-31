CRETA

Founded and forged by world-class experts from game engine development, publishing, marketing, and blockchain technology, Creta guarantees to be the most creative and innovative blockchain platform in the cutting-edge quality and performance. CRETA provides a cyclical world that is interlocked with reality, composed for you to enjoy all services, including content creation, play, transaction, communication, and so on. All gathered in one common world where players and creators are the same and can create their own universes.

NamaCRETA

KedudukanNo.1417

Modal Pasaran$0.00

Cap Pasaran Dicairkan Sepenuhnya$0.00

Bahagian Pasaran%

Vol Dagangan/Had Pasaran (24J)0.01%

Bekalan Peredaran1,466,307,454

Bekalan Maks10,000,000,000

Jumlah Bekalan10,000,000,000

Kadar Peredaran0.1466%

Tarikh Keluaran--

Harga pada mana aset itu mula-mula dikeluarkan--

Tertinggi Sepanjang Zaman2.382079672694401,2023-05-31

Harga Terendah0.002530519405961538,2025-11-22

Rantaian Blok AwamMATIC

PengenalanFounded and forged by world-class experts from game engine development, publishing, marketing, and blockchain technology, Creta guarantees to be the most creative and innovative blockchain platform in the cutting-edge quality and performance. CRETA provides a cyclical world that is interlocked with reality, composed for you to enjoy all services, including content creation, play, transaction, communication, and so on. All gathered in one common world where players and creators are the same and can create their own universes.

Sektor

Media Sosial

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourcePenafian: Data yang diberikan oleh cmc dan tidak boleh dianggap sebagai nasihat pelaburan.