CRETA

Founded and forged by world-class experts from game engine development, publishing, marketing, and blockchain technology, Creta guarantees to be the most creative and innovative blockchain platform in the cutting-edge quality and performance. CRETA provides a cyclical world that is interlocked with reality, composed for you to enjoy all services, including content creation, play, transaction, communication, and so on. All gathered in one common world where players and creators are the same and can create their own universes.

NamaCRETA

KedudukanNo.1417

Modal Pasaran$0.00

Cap Pasaran Dicairkan Sepenuhnya$0.00

Bahagian Pasaran%

Vol Dagangan/Had Pasaran (24J)0.01%

Bekalan Peredaran1,466,307,454

Bekalan Maks10,000,000,000

Jumlah Bekalan10,000,000,000

Kadar Peredaran0.1466%

Tarikh Keluaran--

Harga pada mana aset itu mula-mula dikeluarkan--

Tertinggi Sepanjang Zaman2.382079672694401,2023-05-31

Harga Terendah0.002530519405961538,2025-11-22

Rantaian Blok AwamMATIC

PengenalanFounded and forged by world-class experts from game engine development, publishing, marketing, and blockchain technology, Creta guarantees to be the most creative and innovative blockchain platform in the cutting-edge quality and performance. CRETA provides a cyclical world that is interlocked with reality, composed for you to enjoy all services, including content creation, play, transaction, communication, and so on. All gathered in one common world where players and creators are the same and can create their own universes.

Sektor

Media Sosial

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourcePenafian: Data yang diberikan oleh cmc dan tidak boleh dianggap sebagai nasihat pelaburan.

BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapanXAUTPerolehAcara
Lagi
Året 2025
MEXC ialah cara termudah anda untuk kripto. Terokai pertukaran mata wang kripto terkemuka di dunia untuk membeli, berdagang dan memperoleh kripto. Berdagang Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH dan lebih daripada 3,000 altcoin.MEXC ialah cara termudah anda untuk kripto. Terokai pertukaran mata wang kripto terkemuka di dunia untuk membeli, berdagang dan memperoleh kripto. Berdagang Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH dan lebih daripada 3,000 altcoin.
Cari
Kegemaran
CRETA/USDT
CRETA
----
--
24j Tinggi
--
24j Rendah
--
Volum 24j (CRETA)
--
Jumlah 24j (USDT)
--
Carta
Info
Buku Pesanan
Dagangan Pasaran
Buku Pesanan
Dagangan Pasaran
Buku Pesanan
Dagangan Pasaran
Dagangan Pasaran
Spot
Pesanan Terbuka (0)
Sejarah Pesanan
Sejarah Perdagangan
Jawatan Terbuka (0)
MEXC ialah cara termudah anda untuk kripto. Terokai pertukaran mata wang kripto terkemuka di dunia untuk membeli, berdagang dan memperoleh kripto. Berdagang Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH dan lebih daripada 3,000 altcoin.MEXC ialah cara termudah anda untuk kripto. Terokai pertukaran mata wang kripto terkemuka di dunia untuk membeli, berdagang dan memperoleh kripto. Berdagang Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH dan lebih daripada 3,000 altcoin.
CRETA/USDT
--
--
‎--
24j Tinggi
--
24j Rendah
--
Volum 24j (CRETA)
--
Jumlah 24j (USDT)
--
Carta
Buku Pesanan
Dagangan Pasaran
Info
Pesanan Terbuka (0)
Sejarah Pesanan
Sejarah Perdagangan
Jawatan Terbuka (0)
Loading...