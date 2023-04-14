PEPE

Pepe is tired of watching everyone play hot potato with the endless derivative Shiba,GME,Turbo,Ass,Floki,Moon Inu coins. The Inu’s have had their day. It’s time for the most recognizable meme in the world to take his reign as king of the memes. Pepe is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $PEPE is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $PEPE show you the way. In Lord Kek we trust.

NamaPEPE

KedudukanNo.33

Modal Pasaran$0.00

Cap Pasaran Dicairkan Sepenuhnya$0.00

Bahagian Pasaran0.001%

Vol Dagangan/Had Pasaran (24J)0.00%

Bekalan Peredaran420,689,899,653,543.56

Bekalan Maks420,690,000,000,000

Jumlah Bekalan420,689,899,653,543.56

Kadar Peredaran0.9999%

Tarikh Keluaran--

Harga pada mana aset itu mula-mula dikeluarkan--

Tertinggi Sepanjang Zaman0.000028247247045764,2024-12-09

Harga Terendah0.000000000010627701,2023-04-14

Rantaian Blok AwamETH

Sektor

Media Sosial

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourcePenafian: Data yang diberikan oleh cmc dan tidak boleh dianggap sebagai nasihat pelaburan.