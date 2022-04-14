PLAY
PlaysOut is the high-performance publishing infrastructure powering the future of embedded gaming. Built for the superapp era, it enables developers to launch and scale thousands of mini-games globally through a single, seamless integration. By turning high-traffic apps into interactive gaming environments, PlaysOut boosts engagement, retention and monetization. Its open, interoperable architecture bridges Web2 and Web3, supporting ecosystem collaboration and delivering next-gen digital experiences without friction or fragmented systems. PlaysOut is a growth engine for interactive entertainment, where every tap unlocks value and every game pushes the on-chain economy forward.
KedudukanNo.
Modal Pasaran$0.00
Cap Pasaran Dicairkan Sepenuhnya$0.00
Bahagian Pasaran%
Vol Dagangan/Had Pasaran (24J)0
Bekalan Peredaran--
Bekalan Maks100,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000
Jumlah Bekalan100,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000
Kadar Peredaran%
Tarikh Keluaran--
Harga pada mana aset itu mula-mula dikeluarkan--
Tertinggi Sepanjang Zaman,
Harga Terendah,
Rantaian Blok AwamBASE
Sektor
Media Sosial
