RC

RebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology, RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income. The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.

NamaRC

KedudukanNo.1984

Modal Pasaran$0.00

Cap Pasaran Dicairkan Sepenuhnya$0.00

Bahagian Pasaran%

Vol Dagangan/Had Pasaran (24J)0.03%

Bekalan Peredaran206,354,380

Bekalan Maks1,000,000,000

Jumlah Bekalan1,000,000,000

Kadar Peredaran0.2063%

Tarikh Keluaran--

Harga pada mana aset itu mula-mula dikeluarkan--

Tertinggi Sepanjang Zaman0.04193738830921288,2024-07-17

Harga Terendah0.003116133063734695,2025-03-23

Rantaian Blok AwamLAVA

PengenalanRebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology, RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income. The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.

Sektor

Media Sosial

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourcePenafian: Data yang diberikan oleh cmc dan tidak boleh dianggap sebagai nasihat pelaburan.

MEXC ialah cara termudah anda untuk kripto. Terokai pertukaran mata wang kripto terkemuka di dunia untuk membeli, berdagang dan memperoleh kripto. Berdagang Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH dan lebih daripada 3,000 altcoin.MEXC ialah cara termudah anda untuk kripto. Terokai pertukaran mata wang kripto terkemuka di dunia untuk membeli, berdagang dan memperoleh kripto. Berdagang Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH dan lebih daripada 3,000 altcoin.
Cari
Kegemaran
RC/USDT
Rebel Cars
----
--
24j Tinggi
--
24j Rendah
--
Volum 24j (RC)
--
Jumlah 24j (USDT)
--
Carta
Info
Buku Pesanan
Dagangan Pasaran
Buku Pesanan
Dagangan Pasaran
Buku Pesanan
Dagangan Pasaran
Dagangan Pasaran
Spot
Pesanan Terbuka（0）
Sejarah Pesanan
Sejarah Perdagangan
Jawatan Terbuka (0)
MEXC ialah cara termudah anda untuk kripto. Terokai pertukaran mata wang kripto terkemuka di dunia untuk membeli, berdagang dan memperoleh kripto. Berdagang Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH dan lebih daripada 3,000 altcoin.MEXC ialah cara termudah anda untuk kripto. Terokai pertukaran mata wang kripto terkemuka di dunia untuk membeli, berdagang dan memperoleh kripto. Berdagang Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH dan lebih daripada 3,000 altcoin.
RC/USDT
--
--
‎--
24j Tinggi
--
24j Rendah
--
Volum 24j (RC)
--
Jumlah 24j (USDT)
--
Carta
Buku Pesanan
Dagangan Pasaran
Info
Pesanan Terbuka（0）
Sejarah Pesanan
Sejarah Perdagangan
Jawatan Terbuka (0)
Loading...