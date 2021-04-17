VET
Founded in 2015 by Sunny Lu, VeChain began as a blockchain solution for supply chain transparency and anti-counterfeiting. Early enterprise adoption, backing from Fenbushi Capital, and the 2017 ICO paved the way for the launch of the VeChainThor blockchain—an efficient, enterprise-grade Layer-1 network. Major partnerships with organisations such as DNV, Walmart, and BCG helped validate VeChain’s real-world use cases and expand its global reach.
As part of its Renaissance roadmap, VeChain is rolling out Ethereum-compatible infrastructure, dPoS consensus, dynamic VTHO tokenomics, and StarGate NFT staking. Combined with MiCA-compliant tokens and enhanced interoperability, VeChain is positioning itself as a blockchain where real adoption, network utility, and sustainability converge to create long-term value.
NamaVET
KedudukanNo.66
Modal Pasaran$0.00
Cap Pasaran Dicairkan Sepenuhnya$0.00
Bahagian Pasaran0.0003%
Vol Dagangan/Had Pasaran (24J)0.03%
Bekalan Peredaran85,985,041,177
Bekalan Maks86,712,634,466
Jumlah Bekalan85,985,041,177
Kadar Peredaran0.9916%
Tarikh Keluaran--
Harga pada mana aset itu mula-mula dikeluarkan--
Tertinggi Sepanjang Zaman0.27821609,2021-04-17
Harga Terendah0.00167765732958,2020-03-13
Rantaian Blok AwamVET
Sektor
Media Sosial
