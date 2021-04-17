VET

Founded in 2015 by Sunny Lu, VeChain began as a blockchain solution for supply chain transparency and anti-counterfeiting. Early enterprise adoption, backing from Fenbushi Capital, and the 2017 ICO paved the way for the launch of the VeChainThor blockchain—an efficient, enterprise-grade Layer-1 network. Major partnerships with organisations such as DNV, Walmart, and BCG helped validate VeChain’s real-world use cases and expand its global reach. As part of its Renaissance roadmap, VeChain is rolling out Ethereum-compatible infrastructure, dPoS consensus, dynamic VTHO tokenomics, and StarGate NFT staking. Combined with MiCA-compliant tokens and enhanced interoperability, VeChain is positioning itself as a blockchain where real adoption, network utility, and sustainability converge to create long-term value.

KedudukanNo.66

Modal Pasaran$0.00

Cap Pasaran Dicairkan Sepenuhnya$0.00

Bahagian Pasaran0.0003%

Vol Dagangan/Had Pasaran (24J)0.03%

Bekalan Peredaran85,985,041,177

Bekalan Maks86,712,634,466

Jumlah Bekalan85,985,041,177

Kadar Peredaran0.9916%

Tarikh Keluaran--

Harga pada mana aset itu mula-mula dikeluarkan--

Tertinggi Sepanjang Zaman0.27821609,2021-04-17

Harga Terendah0.00167765732958,2020-03-13

Rantaian Blok AwamVET

Sektor

Media Sosial

Loading...