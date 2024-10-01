WHITE
WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives.
By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.
NamaWHITE
KedudukanNo.247
Modal Pasaran$0.00
Cap Pasaran Dicairkan Sepenuhnya$0.00
Bahagian Pasaran%
Vol Dagangan/Had Pasaran (24J)0.00%
Bekalan Peredaran650,000,000,000
Bekalan Maks1,000,000,000,000
Jumlah Bekalan1,000,000,000,000
Kadar Peredaran0.65%
Tarikh Keluaran--
Harga pada mana aset itu mula-mula dikeluarkan--
Tertinggi Sepanjang Zaman0.002454836077443205,2025-06-01
Harga Terendah0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01
Rantaian Blok AwamETH
PengenalanWhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives.
By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.
Sektor
Media Sosial
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourcePenafian: Data yang diberikan oleh cmc dan tidak boleh dianggap sebagai nasihat pelaburan.