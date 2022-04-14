9BIT

the9bit is a next-generation gaming and social reward ecosystem that merges Web2 gaming commerce with Web3 tokenized economics. The platform integrates game distribution, community interaction, and token reward mining within a single interface — connecting millions of mainstream gamers to blockchain-powered value creation.

Name9BIT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

Introductionthe9bit is a next-generation gaming and social reward ecosystem that merges Web2 gaming commerce with Web3 tokenized economics. The platform integrates game distribution, community interaction, and token reward mining within a single interface — connecting millions of mainstream gamers to blockchain-powered value creation.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.