A8

Ancient8 builds Ethereum L2 for Gaming on OP Stack with Celestia Underneath, offering a suite of Web3 gaming infrastructure tools that serve as the distribution and marketing channel for games globally.

NameA8

RankNo.829

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.06%

Circulation Supply390,581,151.03

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3905%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4943303442964241,2024-12-19

Lowest Price0.04379051440829375,2025-11-06

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

