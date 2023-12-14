AERO

Aerodrome Finance is a next-generation AMM designed to serve as Base's central liquidity hub, combining a powerful liquidity incentive engine, vote-lock governance model, and friendly user experience.

NameAERO

RankNo.68

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0002%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)23.00%

Circulation Supply902,218,235.1235179

Max Supply∞

Total Supply1,780,501,856.5008662

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.330764700582137,2024-12-07

Lowest Price0.00642369156521956,2023-12-14

Public BlockchainBASE

