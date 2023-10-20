AGI

The goal of Delysium is to construct a virtual world where 1 billion individuals and 100 billion AI Virtual Beings coexist on blockchain. These virtual beings are not limited to only digital versions of ourselves but also companions and Non-Player Characters (NPCs) who can travel across diverse scenarios, including games, communities, and media platforms. The first AAA-quality playable game powered by decentralized game publishing structure has already been listed on the Epic Games store.

NameAGI

RankNo.557

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.16%

Circulation Supply1,568,766,720.925609

Max Supply0

Total Supply3,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6996585296699076,2024-03-10

Lowest Price0.012234014055111651,2023-10-20

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionThe goal of Delysium is to construct a virtual world where 1 billion individuals and 100 billion AI Virtual Beings coexist on blockchain. These virtual beings are not limited to only digital versions of ourselves but also companions and Non-Player Characters (NPCs) who can travel across diverse scenarios, including games, communities, and media platforms. The first AAA-quality playable game powered by decentralized game publishing structure has already been listed on the Epic Games store.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.