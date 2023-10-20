AGI

The goal of Delysium is to construct a virtual world where 1 billion individuals and 100 billion AI Virtual Beings coexist on blockchain. These virtual beings are not limited to only digital versions of ourselves but also companions and Non-Player Characters (NPCs) who can travel across diverse scenarios, including games, communities, and media platforms. The first AAA-quality playable game powered by decentralized game publishing structure has already been listed on the Epic Games store.

The goal of Delysium is to construct a virtual world where 1 billion individuals and 100 billion AI Virtual Beings coexist on blockchain. These virtual beings are not limited to only digital versions of ourselves but also companions and Non-Player Characters (NPCs) who can travel across diverse scenarios, including games, communities, and media platforms. The first AAA-quality playable game powered by decentralized game publishing structure has already been listed on the Epic Games store.

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

AGI/USDT
Delysium
