AIAV envisions a world where artificial intelligence is not built only by corporations, but collectively shaped by its users. By turning real human dialogues into AI knowledge, AIAV creates personalized AI Avatars that truly reflect the people behind them. We aim to grow into a practical AI Agent platform through personalized AI experiences. Since the data that AIAV learns from is personal and valuable, users must be rewarded for sharing it — because they are not just contributors, but core participants in the ecosystem. Our vision is an AI Agent platform that grows together with its users.

NameAIAV

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply404,404,404

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

