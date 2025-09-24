AICE

The rapid development of AI technology is causing massive disruption in the film and entertainment industry. AICEAN aims to harness this transformative power to create a fair and open ecosystem for content creators. As an AI and blockchain-driven creator economy network, AICEAN advocates for decentralized AI, focusing on the following aspects: ecosystem incentives, value redistribution, and freedom of choice. At AICEAN, it is believed that every contribution is crucial to the ecosystem and every innovation deserves recognition and reward.

NameAICE

RankNo.4060

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.9080379048272924,2025-09-24

Lowest Price0.10034793662181034,2025-11-03

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.