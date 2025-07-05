AIN

Infinity Ground is the leading Blockchain Infrastructure for Vibe Coders, creating an agent-driven development environment free from centralized limitations. Built on three core pillars: the First Decentralized Agentic IDE enabling anyone to build DApps—games, social apps, DeFi applications—without coding, using only natural language; an AI App Store for publishing and monetizing creations; and ING Network, a scalable public chain designed specifically for vibe coders.

NameAIN

RankNo.707

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)7.24%

Circulation Supply244,476,229.46590835

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2444%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.20567862298018846,2025-07-11

Lowest Price0.022426215747106595,2025-07-05

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

Infinity Ground
