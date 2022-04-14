AITV

AITV is the world’s first Autonomous Agentic Media Network, where AI agents act as livestreaming creators, collaborators, and economic engines. The platform enables users and communities to launch, interact with, and monetize AI agents through onchain incentives, interactive viewership, and fair token launches.

NameAITV

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

