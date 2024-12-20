AIVA

AI Voice Agents is a platform enabling the creation, licensing, and monetization of personalized voice models. Users can interact with voice-enabled AI agents, build their own talking agents, and clone their voices. Additionally, the platform offers a wide array of tools designed to streamline content creation and provide engaging user experiences.

NameAIVA

RankNo.5732

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05191103641611002,2024-12-20

Lowest Price0.000116672813746848,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionAI Voice Agents is a platform enabling the creation, licensing, and monetization of personalized voice models. Users can interact with voice-enabled AI agents, build their own talking agents, and clone their voices. Additionally, the platform offers a wide array of tools designed to streamline content creation and provide engaging user experiences.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.