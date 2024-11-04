AIXBT

Aixbt is a meme coin on the Base chain.

NameAIXBT

RankNo.399

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.80%

Circulation Supply998,437,703.3002597

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply998,914,867.3841392

Circulation Rate0.9984%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.9474609087978645,2025-01-16

Lowest Price0.00007942523368312,2024-11-04

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionAixbt is a meme coin on the Base chain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
AIXBT/USDT
Aixbt
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (AIXBT)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
AIXBT/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (AIXBT)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...