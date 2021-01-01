AKITA

AKITA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment with it claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned..

NameAKITA

RankNo.1780

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply68,071,541,209,830.58

Max Supply100,000,000,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6807%

Issue Date2021-01-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00002886,2021-05-11

Lowest Price0,2021-02-18

Public BlockchainETH

