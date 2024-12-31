ALE

Project Ailey is the first AI-powered Primary Agent, offering limitless possibilities across gaming, movies, and the metaverse. Ailey is a dynamic, personalized character with her own personality, living in the Aileyverse. Powered by on-device SLM, she provides hyper-personalized services and interacts with users through a human-like presence. The $ALE token drives the Aileyverse ecosystem, enabling item purchases, cosmetic upgrades, NFT transactions, and rewards. Users can customize Ailey’s appearance and participate in events, earning $ALE tokens to enhance engagement and drive ecosystem growth.

NameALE

RankNo.222

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.12%

Circulation Supply416,319,444.4444444

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4163%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5871473345118612,2025-05-25

Lowest Price0.10889296506695555,2024-12-31

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
ELIZAOS Euphoria
ALE/USDT
Project Ailey
ALE/USDT
