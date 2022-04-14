ALTHEA

The Althea L1 blockchain is the only purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain designed for the decentralization and tokenization of telecom, utilities, and infrastructure assets. Althea L1 offers a secure, scalable, low-cost blockchain infrastructure tailored to support critical physical infrastructure projects globally.

NameALTHEA

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply30,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionThe Althea L1 blockchain is the only purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain designed for the decentralization and tokenization of telecom, utilities, and infrastructure assets. Althea L1 offers a secure, scalable, low-cost blockchain infrastructure tailored to support critical physical infrastructure projects globally.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.