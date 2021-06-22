ALU

Altura makes it easy to build, scale, and monetize Web3 games. Altura's API and SDKs allow users to create, update, and transfer NFTs in-game without technical complexity or costly investment. Its built-in authentication tools secure users’ NFT economy, simplify users’ enrollment, and instill trust in players’ base.

NameALU

RankNo.1008

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.29%

Circulation Supply990,000,000

Max Supply990,000,000

Total Supply990,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4623904871616907,2021-11-03

Lowest Price0.00233284,2021-06-22

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

