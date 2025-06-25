AMI

As a Top 1 Liquid Staking on Aptos, Amnis Finance introduces a secure and innovative liquid staking protocol that empowers APTOS users maximum returns on their APT tokens staked while unlocking their liquidity.

NameAMI

RankNo.4080

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1417319144654527,2025-06-25

Lowest Price0.01919531469073526,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainAPTOS

Sector

Social Media

