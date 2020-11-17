AMP

Amp is a universal collateral token designed to facilitate fast and efficient transfers for any real-world application.

NameAMP

RankNo.163

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply84,282,133,547.0453

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply99,720,004,244.8405

Circulation Rate0.8428%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.12107848,2021-06-16

Lowest Price0.00079463,2020-11-17

Public BlockchainETH

