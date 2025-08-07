ANT

ANTTIME is a Web 3.0 project that blends Game-Fi and Social-Fi to build a decentralized ecosystem based on the fair and universal value of time. By rewarding users solely for their time and engagement, ANTTIME promotes accessibility, inclusivity, and sustainable growth for all participants.

NameANT

RankNo.4901

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.9004102997265195,2025-08-07

Lowest Price0.000008276908536787,2025-09-11

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

