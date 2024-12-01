ANYONE

Seamless privacy and data control for Anyone. The Anyone Protocol enables any app to run instantly and easily on a trustless privacy network. Anyone orchestrates a DePIN of nodes around the world that contribute their bandwidth to earn rewards. Join the global movement to change mainstream privacy. Run a node using your own device or Anyone Relay hardware and build on the network using the SDK.

NameANYONE

RankNo.519

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.13%

Circulation Supply97,499,965.5404165

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9749%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.2902790570354257,2024-12-01

Lowest Price0.22281469458291092,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSeamless privacy and data control for Anyone. The Anyone Protocol enables any app to run instantly and easily on a trustless privacy network. Anyone orchestrates a DePIN of nodes around the world that contribute their bandwidth to earn rewards. Join the global movement to change mainstream privacy. Run a node using your own device or Anyone Relay hardware and build on the network using the SDK.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.