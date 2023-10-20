APEX

ApeX Protocol is a permissionless and non-custodial derivatives decentralised exchange, operating on an order book model and delivering USDC and USDT cross-margined perpetual contracts with up to 50x leverage, instant settlement and low fees.

NameAPEX

RankNo.302

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.97%

Circulation Supply129,069,112

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply499,999,990

Circulation Rate0.2581%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.8325250957583354,2024-03-27

Lowest Price0.11245349995021983,2023-10-20

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionApeX Protocol is a permissionless and non-custodial derivatives decentralised exchange, operating on an order book model and delivering USDC and USDT cross-margined perpetual contracts with up to 50x leverage, instant settlement and low fees.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.