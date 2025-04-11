APTM

APTM is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain built as a Subnet on Avalanche. Its DAO-driven ecosystem enables efficient smart contract deployment, Web3 integration, dApp support, and developer-friendly infrastructure, incorporating a deflationary model to enhance long-term sustainability.

NameAPTM

RankNo.630

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.35%

Circulation Supply63,339,205.798372

Max Supply2,100,000,000

Total Supply63,635,552.752923

Circulation Rate0.0301%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.972488445629584,2025-04-11

Lowest Price0.5252464090531768,2025-11-12

Public BlockchainAPERTUM

IntroductionAPTM is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain built as a Subnet on Avalanche. Its DAO-driven ecosystem enables efficient smart contract deployment, Web3 integration, dApp support, and developer-friendly infrastructure, incorporating a deflationary model to enhance long-term sustainability.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.