ARC

The $ARC utility token, deployed on Ethereum and expanding to Layer-2, enables access to governance, staking and participation in ARC’s AI ecosystem. With ARC, users can engage in an AI ecosystem built around high performance, privacy, and sustainable solutions.

NameARC

RankNo.1568

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply1,030,000,000

Max Supply1,030,000,000

Total Supply1,030,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.308013194785778,2022-01-16

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

