ARKM

ARKM is the Arkham platform’s native utility token. Its utility include using it as a currency to access the premium features of Arkham Intel Exchange at a discount, incentives to facilitate transactions on the intel exchange marketplace and Governance.

NameARKM

RankNo.472

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)14.84%

Circulation Supply225,100,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2251%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.9939637047529053,2024-03-10

Lowest Price0.127564590374033,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionARKM is the Arkham platform’s native utility token. Its utility include using it as a currency to access the premium features of Arkham Intel Exchange at a discount, incentives to facilitate transactions on the intel exchange marketplace and Governance.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.