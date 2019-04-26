ARPA

We propose a blockchain-based secure computation network of Multi-party Computation (MPC). ARPA cryptographically enables private smart contract, unprecedented data-at-use privacy protection, as well as scalable computational sharding

Issue Date2019-04-26 00:00:00

